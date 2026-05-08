Lexus TZ debuts as an electric six-seater family MPV

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The Lexus TZ introduces a new style interpretation of the spindle grille language.

Lexus has unveiled the new TZ, a fully electric three-row luxury SUV that could eventually make its way to South Africa.

The newcomer, revealed globally this week, introduces a new design direction for the Japanese brand and is under consideration for the local market.

Estimated driving range is pegged at up to 640km, depending on market specification. (Lexus)

Positioned as a six-seater flagship EV, the TZ is built on a dedicated battery-electric platform and centres on what Lexus calls a “Driving Lounge” concept, with an emphasis on passenger comfort, cabin space and overall refinement.

The interior adopts a minimalist layout and features a panoramic roof, ambient lighting and premium audio systems, while Lexus claims the TZ offers some of the quietest cabin insulation in its line-up.

Sustainable materials are also used throughout the cabin, including bamboo trim and recycled aluminium finishes.

At 5,100mm long with a 3,050mm wheelbase, the TZ is aimed at buyers looking for a large family SUV with luxury appointments and zero-emissions driving. Cargo capacity ranges from 290 litres to 2,017 litres depending on seating configuration.

The luxurious cabin offers seating for six. (Lexus)

Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 300kW. Performance is zippy, with Lexus claiming the TZ can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

The battery system supports DC fast charging, with Lexus claiming a 10%-80% recharge can be completed in about 35 minutes. Estimated driving range is pegged at up to 640km, depending on market specification.

The TZ introduces several new technologies, including a “Rear Comfort” mode aimed at improving second-row passenger well-being, as well as Interactive Manual Drive, a system designed to enhance driver engagement.

Cargo capacity ranges from 290 litres to 2,017 litres depending on seating configuration. (Lexus TZ)

Visually, the SUV adopts a more sculpted interpretation of Lexus’ spindle design language, combined with slim lighting signatures and aerodynamic detailing intended to improve efficiency — Lexus claims a drag coefficient of just 0.27.

The TZ has a towing capacity of up to 1,500kg in European specification.

At the time of writing, Lexus South Africa had not confirmed local launch timing or specification details.

Business Day