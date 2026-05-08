New aero package pushes Porsche Taycan to record Nürburgring lap

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Porsche has unveiled a new Manthey performance kit for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package, marking the first time the Nürburgring-focused upgrade package has been developed for one of the brand’s electric models.

The kit, which will be available as a retrofit option from June, has helped the Taycan Turbo GT set a new Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record for electric executive cars.

Piloted by Porsche development driver Lars Kern, the Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit completed the 20.832km circuit in 6:55.533, beating the previous class record holder, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, by more than nine seconds and improving on Kern’s own 2023 Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Package lap by 12 seconds.

The Manthey package introduces aerodynamic, chassis and drivetrain upgrades aimed at improving track performance. Porsche said total downforce has increased from 95kg to 310kg at 200km/h, while peak downforce rises to about 740kg at the car’s 310km/h top speed.

Aerodynamic changes include a larger rear wing with extended end plates, revised front and rear diffusers, additional underbody air deflectors and carbon aerodynamic wheel covers on the rear axle. Drivers can also adjust the aerodynamic setup for lower drag or higher downforce depending on circuit conditions.

Lars Kern and the Porsche team celebrate their achievement. (Porsche)

The electric drivetrain has also been revised. Modifications to the battery, control unit and pulse inverters increase maximum discharge current from 1,100amps to 1,300 amps. As a result, continuous power rises by 20kW to 600kW, while Launch Control torque increases to 1,270Nm.

The Taycan’s temporary “Attack Mode” boost function has also been enhanced. It delivers an additional 130kW for 10 seconds, taking peak output to 730kW during short bursts.

The kit further includes newly developed 21-inch forged alloy wheels that Porsche said are lighter than the standard items despite their larger size. Optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS track tyres are also available, with wider rubber fitted front and rear.

Suspension and chassis systems, including Porsche Active Ride, rear-axle steering and all-wheel drive calibration, have been retuned specifically for the Manthey package. A larger braking system — 440mm discs at the front and 410mm discs at the rear — with revised brake pads is also fitted.

Visual changes are largely functional, with exposed carbon-fibre wheel arch vents, side skirts, wing extensions and aerodynamic components added to improve airflow and cooling.