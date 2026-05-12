Toyota SA, department hand over hydrogen fuelling system to North West University

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The mobile hydrogen refueling station being revealed at the event.

A strategic public private partnership between Toyota South Africa, the science, technology & innovation department and Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) has handed over the locally developed mobile hydrogen refuelling station at the North West University (NWU).

The project forms part of the department’s contribution to South Africa’s just energy transition, hydrogen economy and long-term net zero ambitions.

Developed by HySA Infrastructure in collaboration with Toyota South Africa, the system complies with 42 international and local standards, underscoring its readiness for commercial application and its role in building a credible hydrogen mobility ecosystem.

The refuelling station supports the advancement of hydrogen mobility, particularly for commercial transport applications and also serves as a live demonstration platform for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle technologies, showcased through the Toyota Mirai.

Anton Smalberger, senior manager for New Energy Business Development at Toyota South Africa Motors said Hydrogen is an important part of Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy for achieving carbon neutrality.

“This milestone is not only about new technology but about building a viable hydrogen ecosystem that is safe, standards‑compliant and suitable for South African conditions.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi refuelling the hydrogen powered Toyota Mirai at the Smart Mobility Africa summit a few years ago. (, TOYOTA SA)

The department’s director-general, Mlungisi Cele, noted that the handover illustrated the successful translation of publicly funded research into infrastructure that supports industrial development, skills creation and energy security while enabling the decarbonisation of key sectors of the economy.

Alongside the refueller, the launch of the Rapid Prototyping, Testing and Training Facility at NWU further strengthens South Africa’s hydrogen innovation capability thus supporting the scaling of green hydrogen technologies.

Business Day