Motoring

Foton Miler Lite unveiled at Nampo as a budget workhorse

Two models are for sale, with the entry-level one lacking air-conditioning and airbags

motor bd

Motoring Staff

The Foton Miler is aimed at budget-conscious entrepreneurs. (FOTON SA)

Foton South Africa has debuted the Foton Miler Lite at the Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville, Free State.

The light commercial truck that requires a standard Code 8 driver’s licence to operate is a light-duty dropside workhorse. The company says the truck is one of the largest dropside trucks in the Code 8 category, with a load rating of 1,645kg, making it suitable for the agriculture, construction and last-mile logistics sectors.

It’s powered by a 2.0l diesel engine producing 92kW and 320Nm managed through a five-speed manual gearbox driving the rear wheels. Safety features include an anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, daytime running lights, fog lights and, on selected models, dual airbags.

Two trims are available, including a base version without air-conditioning and airbags, aimed at cost-saving. The higher specification adds air-conditioning and dual airbags, but both models feature a three-passenger cabin with a 3.5-inch instrument cluster, MP3 player with bluetooth, and driver’s seat with backrest adjustability.

The entry-level model is priced from R309,900 and the higher-specification model costs R339,900.

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