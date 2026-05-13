Lexus SA recalls RC-F coupe over fuel-pump defect

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers that South Africa is recalling some Lexus RC-F vehicles due to a fuel pump-related defect.

The recall affects 22 of the two-door coupes that were locally sold between November 6 2014 and December 29 2021. The affected models are the Lexus RC-F 60C, Lexus RC-F Track Edition 60L and Lexus RC-F 60M.

According to Lexus, the affected cars are equipped with a low-pressure fuel pump located in the fuel tank that supplies fuel to the fuel injection system using an impeller.

When exposed to high fuel temperatures and high concentrations of aromatic fuel components during operation, the impeller material may swell sufficiently to interfere with surrounding components. This may potentially cause the fuel pump to become inoperative.

An inoperative fuel pump under these conditions may result in illumination of the check engine and master warning indicators, the engine may not start, and, in some cases, the vehicle may stall. If a car stalls while driving at higher speeds, there is an increased risk of an accident.

Consumers with affected vehicles are advised to take their vehicles to a Lexus dealership for replacement of the fuel pump at no cost.

Questions and inquiries about the recall may be directed to ProductRecall@thencc.org.za.