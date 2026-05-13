Renault 4 JP4x4 concept is cross between bakkie and beach buggy

French marque Renault will use the 2026 Roland Garros French Open from May 24 to June 7 to showcase the JP4x4 concept car, which is based on the retro-inspired Renault 4.
The new take follows in the tracks of the doorless pair of the Renault 4 Plein Air and Renault JP4, launched in 1969 and 1981, respectively. The new concept is presented as a chic and modern beach car equipped with a 4x4 system and leisure equipment.
It features a pearlescent Emerald Green body, a modern retake on the original Emerald Green and Lettuce Green available on the car during the 1970s and 1980s.
Metalwork in a cross shape holds a surfboard and covers the open space for maximum stiffness, and a tailgate drops down like the side panel of a pick-up truck for easy loading.
An orange interior with two minimalist doors for safety provides a sharp contrast for a lively presentation. There are bucket seats with built-in headrests reminiscent of several 1970s Renault models in mixed-fabric upholstery with a crepe base and diagonal mesh sections.
The door panels, boot surround and dashboard also feature a textile finish, while the dashboard includes a grab handle on the passenger side, floating centre console and JP4 logo on the central outer pillar.
The Renault 4 JP4x4 concept is powered by the same electric platform as the Renault 4 Savane 4x4 Concept, consisting of front and rear axle electric motors, and an elevated ground clearance 15mm higher than on the standard version of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric.
The concept rides on 18-inch wheels with special Goodyear and specific “JP4” wheels. The front and rear tracks are 10mm wider.
“A cross between a pick-up and a beach buggy, the Renault 4 JP4x4 Concept was designed as a car with no real boundary between the exterior and the interior, and invites us to reconnect with the freewheeling spirit of the 1960s and 1970s,” said Jean-Philippe Salar, advanced design director of Renault.
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