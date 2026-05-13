REVIEW | Mitsubishi Destinator a stylish family SUV with limitations

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The Mitsubishi Destinator is the brand’s fourth SUV option in the Japanese lineup, with only the GLS and Exceed trims on sale. We spent a week with the latter range-topper.

It’s an interesting mishmash that’s shorter in length but taller than the mid-tier Outlander, with space for seven passengers like the larger Pajero Sport 4x4 but minus the all-wheel-drive traction. The package is then priced like the entry-level Outlander Exceed crossover.

The first attribute that shows itself is the Destinator’s styling. It has attractive and unique looks and is in the ballpark size of rivals such as the Ford Territory, Chery Tiggo 8 and Jetour T1. If interior room is the ultimate prize, Mitsubishi’s 2,815mm wheelbase is the largest in the niche.

The seats’ backrests tilt and fold for comfort and loading, and the third row is one of few that can accommodate adults to good satisfaction, with fair loading volume with all the seats up instead of the minuscule boot that usually characterises the segment. Access to the boot is via a large, electric tailgate with hands-free operation.

The cabin is constructed to fine tolerances of quality and robustness using excellent materials. How the infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen and eight-inch digital driver’s display looks and works isn’t too foreign or complex, but finding data like average fuel consumption can be vexing.

The cabin is large and functional but not as digitally exuberant as some rivals. (PHUTI MPYANE)

The system is not near the levels of Chinese digital labyrinths and specifications. Comforts are mostly conventional and include electric front seats, dual-zone climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, customisable ambient lighting and a Yamaha sound system.

The choice of a conventional turbocharged 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine powering such a sizeable SUV will be a concern for some, especially how it fares when loaded with passengers. The 120kW and 250Nm outputs don’t translate into sluggish performance, though. It’s got punchy take-off speeds, and it holds highway speeds well enough and is mated to a CVT rather than the common dual-clutch setup.

It’s a comfy, well-damped and easy-to-steer ride everywhere, especially at speeds below 80km/h, where it feels composed and fluid through bends. Increase the cornering speeds, and the natural forces act more on the tall vehicle, revealing some suspension wallow. It averages a non-too-frugal 8.9l/100km, worse than its maker’s claims of 7.2l/100km.

The Destinator boasts the largest wheelbase in the price bracket. (PHUTI MPYANE)

We drove the front-wheel-drive Destinator on tarmac mostly during its stay, with only a short gravel path encountered. The suspension is designed for rough terrain, but its 214mm ground clearance won’t be of great help without an all-wheel drive system, especially if you come across a muddy path.

As such, the Destinator has limited ability away from the tarmac, which is a pity. The company’s renowned off-road systems would complete the package, but its on-road manners, practical size, functionality and price make it one of the best picks in the niche.

Alternatives are plentiful but are mostly five-seaters, and some like the Chinese BYD Sealion 6 and Geely EM-I compete with powerful and frugal plug-in-hybrid drivetrains. The Mitsubishi Destinator does enough to warrant a place on your shopping list.

Mitsubishi Destinator vs key rivals: