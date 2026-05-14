Jaguar’s radical electric future gets a name: Type 01

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Jaguar has confirmed the name of its controversial new electric four-door grand tourer: Type 01.

The name references historic Jaguars such as the C-Type, E-Type and F-Type, while signalling a new direction for the British marque. The “0” denotes zero tailpipe emissions, while the “1” marks the first model in Jaguar’s new all-electric line-up.

The concept version, unveiled in December 2024 as the Type 00, was intended to showcase the brand’s “copy nothing” electric future.

The car sparked controversy for its radical departure from Jaguar tradition, abandoning the luxury grand tourers and powerful internal-combustion engines that defined the brand for decades. The real test, however, will come when the ultra-luxury GT reaches production later this year.

Beneath the dramatic 5.2m-long body sits a triple-motor electric drivetrain that promises astonishing performance, delivering more than 735kW and over 1,300Nm of torque.

Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover said: “We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before. Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance. The Type 01 name is part of that story.”

Type 01 prototypes will appear on the streets of Monaco wearing camouflage wraps ahead of the Formula E race weekend on May 16 and 17.