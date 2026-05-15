SA’s Brad Binder without 2027 MotoGP ride

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KTM is not renewing Brad Binder's contract for 2027, giving his seat to Fabio Di Giannantonio.

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Brad Binder is scrambling to save his MotoGP career for the 2027 season after losing his KTM factory seat to Fabio Di Giannantonio.

It was announced this week that VR46 rider Di Giannantonio will join KTM next season alongside Alex Marquez, the latter replacing young Spanish superstar Pedro Acosta, who is moving from KTM to Ducati.

Binder’s KTM contract ends at the end of this year but any chance the South African may be re-signed has been thwarted by a poor run of form, which sees him lying 13th in the championship after five rounds. Binder had a terrible outing in France last weekend, qualifying second last before finishing 12th and out of the points in Saturday’s sprint race and crashing out of Sunday’s main race.

The South African’s recent form is in sharp contrast to his first few years in the premier class. Binder was a regular MotoGP top-six contender since joining KTM’s factory team in 2020, winning two races, achieving 11 podium finishes and achieving a best championship finish of fourth in 2023.

Things turned around in a difficult 2025 season where he finished the championship in 11th place, with a best finish of fourth at Mandalika. In the same year his new team-mate Acosta secured five podiums and finished fourth in the title chase.

Qualifying has been a major issue for Binder, who was beaten 22-0 by his teammate in 2025 — and his form has not improved in 2026.

As things stand, Binder doesn’t have a seat for 2027 but has some options. According to MotoGP.com, KTM approaching Tech3 for a satellite team role could give Binder a lifeline as KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer reportedly holds the South African in high regard.

Trackhouse, the American satellite team for Aprilia, have also been linked to Binder with Ai Ogura moving to Yamaha next year.

Binder desperately needs good performances to convince a team to take a chance on him next season, starting with this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi is the championship leader with a one point lead over team-mate Jorge Martin going into the sixth round, with Di Giannantoni third and Acosta fourth.

Business Day