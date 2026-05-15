Scania targets fuel savings with new Super truck range at Nampo

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Scania claims the Super powertrain can cut fuel consumption by up to 8%.

Heavy-duty truck manufacturer Scania used this year’s Nampo Harvest Day exhibition in the Free State to showcase its new Super powertrain, which it claims can cut fuel consumption by up to 8%.

The company unveiled the new 13l Scania Super range at Nampo Park in Bothaville this week, positioning it as a response to mounting cost pressures facing South African transport operators.

With fuel accounting for between 30% and 50% of operating costs in heavy-duty logistics, efficiency gains have become increasingly important for fleet operators battling rising input costs and tighter margins, said Erik Bergvall, MD of Scania Southern Africa.

The new engine is claimed to achieve brake thermal efficiency of up to 50%, supported by upgrades to the Opti cruise gearbox, rear axle and the company’s modular chassis system. The improvements are aimed at reducing fuel use while enhancing durability, payload capability and uptime.

According to Bergvall, transport operators are increasingly focused on the commercial value delivered by every kilometre travelled.

“Efficiency is no longer only a technical performance metric. It has become a key driver of profitability and sustainability,” Bergvall said.

The company said operators are also under pressure from other inefficiencies, including unnecessary idling, poor route planning, suboptimal loading and unplanned downtime, all of which erode profitability in the logistics sector.

Scania believes improving the efficiency of existing internal combustion technology is one of the fastest and most practical ways to reduce emissions in the industry, even as alternative energy technologies continue to develop.

Scania South Africa sustainability manager Mark Templeton said lowering fuel consumption and maximising uptime could deliver immediate environmental benefits while remaining commercially viable.

“Sustainability in transport is determined by how efficiently goods are moved today, not only by future energy transitions,” he said.

Nampo Harvest Day, South Africa’s largest agricultural exhibition, attracts thousands of farmers, agribusinesses and logistics operators each year, making it an important platform for manufacturers targeting the agricultural transport sector.

Business Day