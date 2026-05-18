First drives: the new Hilux, BZ4X, Rav4 and rugged FJ Cruiser

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Toyota Rav4 GR-Sport turns on the aggression without losing its family functionality.

Story audio is generated using AI

Toyota South Africa recently held the Toyota Matsuri event at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit. “Matsuri” is a Japanese word for festival and the event was exclusive to Toyota dealers, media and other stakeholders.

The company used the event to showcase some key and upcoming products, including the new Toyota Hilux, Rav4, BZ4X and Land Cruiser FJ.

Rav4

The model that was first launched 32 years ago and started the crossover craze has evolved without risk to its core competency as family wheels. The sixth-generation model launches with five models and remains the same size as the outgoing model, measuring 4,600mm in length, 1,855mm in width and 1,680mm in height.

The interior, with a 2,690mm wheelbase, is optimised for new style and space and maintains the company’s philosophy of intuitive and ergonomic functionality. It’ll be available in a number of grades on launch and our first taste was the GR Sport trim with athletic trimmings of a pronounced rear spoiler and specific alloy wheels.

Power is provided by 2.0l and 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engines in varied states of tune. The GR Sport felt adequately powered when we drove on sections of the famous racetrack. The GR Sport trim is a purely aesthetic treatment and the handling was typical of the segment through the corners, the crossover feeling secure and poised enough. The company has released pricing which ranges at R770,500-R1,043,900

The BZ4X is the first Toyota badged battery electric vehicle in SA. (TOYOTA SA)

BZ4X

The BZ4X will usher in the first full-electric Toyota-badged product when it launches. Luxury subsidiary Lexus beat the mother brand to the spot with the Lexus RZ launched earlier in the year.

The company describes the new nameplate as the electric essence of the Rav4, but they are differently sized. The BZ4X is more rakish with a longer 2,850mm wheelbase and lower roof height of 1,650mm.

The BZ4X was experienced on Kyalami’s off-road section. The model that channels more of a station-wagon vibe expressed its electric mud-plugging with conviction, able to scale up and down inclined challenges and boggy surfaces without fuss and showing well-calculated approach and departure angles and the electrified drivetrain’s prowess to deal with a safari.

Urban usage is hallmarked by a claimed 500km-plus driving range on some models and the launch price is R1,182,800.

The new FJ Cruiser is now on sale as an urban and off-road warrior. (TOYOTA SA)

FJ Cruiser

We sampled the new FJ Cruiser being launched next month. Two trims will go on sale: the Land Cruiser FJ 4x4 6AT GX for R714,000 and the Land Cruiser FJ 4x4 6AT VX selling for R761,400.

The second generation is a different proposition, being more compact than the previous model and rides on a shortened version of the body-on-frame architecture used by the Hilux and Fortuner.

It’s just as gritty as other Cruisers, though, and powered by a normally aspirated 2.7l four-cylinder petrol motor with VVT-i technology borrowed from the petrol Hilux range, and all the mountaineering tools needed to tame terrain including a part-time 4WD system and diff locks. The company said the SUV is aimed at bridging the gap between a hardcore off-roader and an urban romper.

The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux brings more digital features. (TOYOTA SA)

Hilux

Last but not least, we got our first taste of the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux bakkie in lifestyle double-cab trim. Again, the Japanese brand chose to not tamper with a winning recipe that saw the Hilux net more than 36,000 local sales in 2025 and it has been the country’s best-selling vehicle for half a century.

The new model retains the entry-level Raider and top-level Legend trims but will mark the return of the mid-tier SRX range when it is launched in July. Drivetrains include the familiar 2.8 GD-6 turbo diesel engine but not the 2.4 GD-6. The company said it will have updates on this matter at the launch.

The stalwart range has become more digitised, featuring new convenience and safety systems including a retuned suspension.

Full details of all the vehicles will be revealed at their respective launches in the coming months.

Business Day