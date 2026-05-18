REVIEW: Geely E5 EM-i targets family SUV buyers with hybrid efficiency

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Meet the Geely E5 EM-i that’s been on sale in South Africa since November 2025. Geely, which owns Swedish brand Volvo, is a Chinese car brand that used to operate locally in the past and has returned with new models.

Full electric and plug-in-hybrid derivatives of the E5 are on sale and the EM-i on test is a plug-in hybrid in range-topping Apex trim. It’s one more alternative in the congested midsize SUV segment contested by models such as the Haval H6, Jetour T1, Mazda CX-5 and more.

The exterior design isn’t unique, but it stands out with Porsche Cayenne-inspired rear styling. The cabin, too, subscribes to modern Chinese car expectations of a minimalist arrangement comprising a large and colourful central screen. It’s clean and spacious with a mix of smooth black leather and shiny surfaces, and one of the better-built models we’ve come across.

Typical Chinese minimalist design meets with new levels of build quality. (PHUTI MPYANE)

The cabin feels solid and robust, and amenities include a head-up display, keyless remote and start, heated and ventilated seats, wireless charging, USB ports, digital window and panoramic sunroof operation.

It’s powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor driven by an 18.4kWh battery. Total system output is 160kW and 262Nm with Sport, Hybrid and EV modes. Fully charged, the Geely E5 EM-i battery promises 100km of pure electric range, but expect around 60km in the real world, with a range-extending function.

A recharge mode in the menu sees the engine revs increase and charge. This can be done in motion or when stationary, meaning more ways to empty the 50l fuel tank. The switch between the various modes is imperceptible, pointing to good engineering. Left to its own devices, the hybrid system prioritises drive from the electric motor, adding to low consumption averages of 4.3l/100km that we matched as claimed by Geely, though we saw as low as 3.4l/100km at times.

It’s rated with a 0-100km/h sprint time of eight seconds and 170km/h top speed, satisfactory performance for the R680k price. It has very good range and managed more than 700km before we topped up the fuel for a longish trip, and it’s refined.

Rear styling is Porsche-esque with good loading space. (PHUTI MPYANE)

The front-wheel-drive Geely E5 EM-i glides on the roads with the suspension feeling composed. It’s especially smooth in EV mode while an active cruise control and other advanced driver assistance systems add to this aspect, and it has a decent music system.

In most settings the Geely E5 EM-i is agreeable. It’s an easy steer in town and to park, thanks in part to its well-weighted steering and handy for loading up things.

With many rivals in the market it makes perfect sense as a hybrid for the family. It’s cheaper than some and pricier than others in the busy segment. Good range meets great refinement and features here.

Geely E5 vs top rivals