Marquez and Zarco discharged after Catalan Grand Prix crashes

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Alex Marquez slammed into the back of Pedro Acosta’s bike and careered towards a wall before cartwheeling through the air as he lost control on the gravel.

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco have been discharged from hospital after they sustained injuries in separate crashes that caused Sunday’s Catalan Grand Prix to be red-flagged twice.

Gresini Racing’s Marquez slammed into the back of Pedro Acosta’s bike and careered towards a wall before cartwheeling through the air as he lost control on the gravel.

Marquez was rushed to hospital, where scans confirmed he had a marginal fracture on a vertebra near his neck and a fracture on his right collarbone.

“Alex Marquez successfully underwent surgery last night [Sunday] for a fracture of his right clavicle, which was stabilised with the insertion of a plate,” Gresini Racing said on Monday, adding he had been cleared to leave hospital later in the day.

After the race was restarted, LCR Honda’s Zarco was involved in a crash with Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Honda’s Luca Marini.

Zarco tumbled across the gravel with his leg caught on Bagnaia’s bike, and the team confirmed the Frenchman had suffered knee ligament injuries and a small fracture in his ankle.

“After the crash in Barcelona during Sunday’s race, Johann Zarco left Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya on Monday afternoon and travelled to France,” LCR Honda said.

“On Tuesday, he will visit the renowned knee specialist Dr Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon for a further evaluation of his condition and to determine the next steps in his recovery.”

Reuters