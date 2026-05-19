Off-grid EV charging network launches on busy N3

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New N3 sites can charge up to eight vehicles simultaneously using AC chargers and DC fast chargers.

Zero Carbon Charge (Charge) has launched the first two sites in what it says is South Africa’s first fully off-grid electric vehicle charging network along the busy Johannesburg-Durban N3 corridor, backed by a R100m investment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

The solar-powered station at the Reitz interchange in Free State and one at the Colenso-Winterton interchange in KwaZulu-Natal officially opened this week.

The rollout is aimed at supporting the growth of electric passenger and freight transport on one of the country’s key logistics routes, using solar-powered microgrids and battery storage to operate independently of the national grid.

Charge co-founder and chair Joubert Roux said the project was intended to give motorists and fleet operators confidence that charging infrastructure would be available on long-distance routes.

“By building off-grid EV charging infrastructure along key transport corridors such as the N3 we are reducing dependence on volatile fuel prices while creating greater energy and transport cost stability over the long term,” he said.

The company plans to expand the network nationally, with the next phase targeting the N1 corridor. Charge said it eventually aims to build 120 charging sites across South Africa.

DBSA chief investment officer Gregory Fyfe said the bank’s investment supported infrastructure that would help decarbonise the transport sector while improving energy resilience.

Charge previously piloted its model with a charging station in Wolmaransstad in North West, launched in November 2024. The company said the site has achieved 99% uptime.

According to Charge, the new N3 stations were completed in less than five months and feature upgraded technology offering 50% more charging capacity than the pilot site.

Each station can charge up to eight vehicles simultaneously using three DC fast chargers and two AC chargers. The company said most EVs available in South Africa could typically charge from 20% to 80% in about 30 minutes, depending on battery size and vehicle specifications.

Drivers access the charging network through the Charge mobile app. The stations also offer free WiFi, restrooms and adjacent farm stalls for travellers.

The launch comes as local interest in EVs accelerates. Charge cited AutoTrader data showing EV searches increased 45% year-on-year between February and March 2026, while engagement rose more than 200%. Record monthly EV sales of 389 units were recorded in March, helped by the arrival of more affordable models.

Roux said the long-term goal was to build the renewable energy infrastructure needed to support SA’s transition away from imported liquid fuels towards electric mobility.

Business Day