Mitsubishi Triton bakkie gets more power in South Africa

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The Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo will be the flagship of the double cab range.

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By Denis Droppa

Mitsubishi will soon add a higher-powered flagship variant to its Triton one-tonner bakkie range in South Africa.

Imported from Thailand, the sixth-generation Triton was launched locally in 2024 with a 2.4l turbodiesel four-cylinder engine available in two outputs, with workhorse models getting 81kW of power and 200Nm of torque and leisure variants mustering 135kW and 430Nm.

In the soon-to-be-launched Triton Bi-Turbo model, outputs are boosted to 150kW and 470Nm thanks to fine tuning of the 2.4l engine and its variable geometry turbocharger.

Performance-wise, this better positions the Mitsubishi bakkie against rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.

The more powerful new engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, and this range-topping variant will be available exclusively in 4x4 guise. The Triton Bi-Turbo will also have sportier styling and enhanced safety.

Additional features include roof rails, a styling bar, an assisted rear tailgate and heated door mirrors. Driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, a forward collision mitigation system with pedestrian detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning and multi around view monitor.

Triton GLS

The mid-tier Triton GLS is being treated to exterior enhancements that modernise its look, with blacked-out accents replacing chrome elements. This includes the fog lamp bezels, door handles and side steps as well as the rear gate handle and garnish.

The inner housing of the rear lamp has also been blacked out.

Full specifications and pricing will be announced in the coming weeks.

Business Day