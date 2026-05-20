Volvo and Google bring super smart AI nav to cars

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The technology uses Google’s Gemini AI model with the car’s cameras and onboard computing power to create a “contextually aware” driving experience.

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars is teaming up with Google to bring super smart artificial intelligence into the driving experience, with future Volvos set to interpret the world around them in real time.

The companies unveiled the next phase of their partnership at Google’s annual I/O developer conference this week, demonstrating new Gemini AI features in the upcoming Volvo EX60 electric SUV.

The technology uses Google’s Gemini AI model with the car’s cameras and onboard computing power to create what Volvo calls a “contextually aware” driving experience.

Drivers could ask questions such as “Can I park here?” and receive instant guidance after the system reads nearby parking signs and interprets restrictions, permit requirements or charging rules.

The AI assistant could also identify landmarks, explain road signs or make sense of lane markings by analysing the vehicle’s surroundings in real time.

The EX60 provides an ideal platform to explore the future of contextually aware driving experiences — Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars

These concepts provide an early look at how contextually aware AI experiences will in the future become part of the every-day driving experience. Volvo says the EX60’s new software-defined architecture and neural processing engine make it an ideal platform for advanced AI integration.

“The EX60 provides an ideal platform to explore the future of contextually aware driving experiences,” said Alwin Bakkenes, head of global software engineering at Volvo Cars.

Google sees the partnership as part of a broader push to make in-car technology more intuitive and conversational.

The companies also announced that Volvo will be among the first carmakers to introduce Immersive Navigation from Google Maps. The feature adds a more detailed 3D visual layer to navigation, displaying buildings, tunnels, overpasses and complex intersections to help drivers better understand unfamiliar routes, particularly in dense urban environments.

More intuitive guidance for drivers would help them stay informed and focused on the road.

Voice guidance will also become more natural, using real-world landmarks rather than only distances and street names. For instance, the system could say: “Go past this light and take the next left after the library.”

Immersive Navigation will debut in the upcoming Volvo EX60 as well as the EX90 and ES90.

Business Day