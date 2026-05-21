First armoured Chery Tiggo 9 Pro plug-in-hybrid debuts in SA

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DigiCars group subsidiary Armoured Mobility has built South Africa’s first B4-level protected Chery Tiggo 9 Plug-in Hybrid.

The discreet armouring system offers 360-degree protection against common handgun threats while maintaining the vehicle’s structural integrity and balance without affecting the manufacturer warranty or service plan.

The Tiggo 9, launched in this market late in 2025, is the Chinese brand’s top-tier product on sale. It’s a seven-seat SUV powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain consisting of a 1.5l turbocharged engine supported by an electric motor to produce 280kW and 610Nm.

As hybrid technology continues to gain traction globally and locally, more security-conscious clients are enquiring whether these next-generation vehicles still offer the same levels of protection, according to Armoured Mobility’s GM Nabeel Khan.

By integrating its B4 armouring solution into the Tiggo 9 platform, Armoured Mobility has demonstrated that hybrid vehicles can be protected to the same standards expected of traditional internal combustion vehicles without compromising performance, efficiency or driving dynamics, he said.

As fuel prices fluctuate and environmental awareness continues to grow, hybrid vehicles are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for a new generation of drivers.

Armoured Mobility did not provide the price of the armouring conversion to the Chery Tiggo 9 Pro.