Motoring

JLR and Stellantis may co-develop vehicles in US

The move is motivated by the need to cut production costs and fill underused capacity

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Stellantis is the merchant of many nameplates, including Fiat, Jeep and Maserati. File picture: (Stephanie Lecocq)

Stellantis and Britain’s Jaguar Land Rover will consider jointly developing vehicles in the US, the French-Italian carmaker said on Wednesday.

The two companies signed a preliminary agreement to explore collaboration opportunities in product and technology development. They did not disclose any further details.

JLR is owned by Indian Tata Motors and produces Jaguar and Land Rover models. (JLR)

The potential collaboration would be the latest in a string of partnerships between global carmakers as they look to cut production and R&D expenses and fill underutilised capacity.

On Wednesday Stellantis said it was planning a joint venture in Europe with China’s Dongfeng that would explore production of electric vehicles.

For JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the US collaboration with Stellantis comes as its financials have taken a large hit from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The US is a key growth market for JLR, where its Defender and Range Rover luxury SUVs are popular. However, it has no manufacturing presence in the country.

Reuters

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