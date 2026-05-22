Jetour T1 available with plug-in-hybrid drivetrain in SA

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The Jetour T1 i-DM is available with a plug-in-hybrid drivetrain.

Chery subsidiary Jetour has added a new T1 plug-in hybrid to its local offerings. The Chinese company recently announced plans to produce cars locally at the former Nissan SA plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

The adventure-focused three models sold by the brand, including the Jetour Dashing and the Jetour T2, arrives as the popularity and sales of plug-in-hybrid drivetrains grow with consumers seeking to save costs with improved fuel efficiency, and avoiding a complete reliance on charging infrastructure.

Plug-in-hybrids can self-charge on the move or plug into a public direct current (DC) charging infrastructure or via a home based alternative current (AC) charging wall-box. The newly launched Jetour T1 i-DM derivative is powered by a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system consisting an 18.4kWh battery pack powering an electric motor and a 1-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT).

Cabin amenities include a large main display screen, ventilated front seats and more. (JETOUR SA)

The combined power output is 250kW and 530Nm, allowing a top speed of more than 180km/h and combined driving range of up 1,200km. The company said it takes 27-minutes to charge the battery from 30% to 80% on a DC charger and 180 minutes to charge from 30% to 180% on an AC charger. The efficiency of the drivetrain is claimed at 1.1l/100km and CO² emissions of only 25g/km, and a pure electric range of 100km.

The adventure-ready four-wheel drive model has a ground clearance of 190mm, wading depth of 600mm and is equipped with hill descent control, a crawl control mode. Selectable driving modes include Normal, Sport, Snow and Eco, EV and HEV modes.

As part of the package, the Jetour T1 i-DM is equipped with LED headlights and a horizontal illuminated front grille light strip, 19-inch alloy wheels, panoramic glass, electric tailgate, towbar, black synthetic leather on ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and mobile phone charger, voice control, a nine-speaker Sony sound system and more.

The logo on the C-pillar denoting it's a plug-in-hybrid. (JETOUR SA)

Safety systems include multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning and active emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, a 540° panoramic view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill descent control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new Jetour T1 i-DM is sold with a seven-year/200,000km vehicle warranty, a seven-year/75,000km service plan, an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty and a 10-year/1,000,000km engine warranty. It sells for R689,900.

Business Day