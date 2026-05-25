Isuzu SA updates MU-X with tech and engine tweaks

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The Isuzu MU-X gets equipment upgrades for 2026.

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Isuzu Motors South Africa has launched an enhanced MU-X model range with technology and engine upgrades.

The 2026 model year line-up sees intelligent adaptive cruise control made available on the range-topping Onyx XT variant, adjusting vehicle speed to maintain a safe following distance to help reduce driver fatigue on long-distance trips and in heavy traffic.

Additional safety upgrades on the Onyx XT include traffic sign recognition and an intelligent speed limiter.

The flaghip model now also features a dedicated USB port integrated with the stereo camera system.

There is enhanced convenience across the range with every model now equipped with headlamp welcome home lights. Remotely unlocking the vehicle illuminates the low beam and parking lamps, providing added security and convenience in low-light environments. The duration of the function can be customised through the vehicle settings or disabled entirely if preferred.

The 3.0l tourbodiesel four-cylinder engine remains unchanged, continuing to produce 140kW and 450Nm across LS, LSE and Onyx XT derivatives.

The entry-level MU-X 1.9l turbodiesel LS model is enhanced to deliver smoother power delivery and improved fuel efficiency, while retaining outputs of 110kW and 350Nm.

Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, with 4x2 and 4x4 configurations available depending on the model.

The model year 2026 MU-X retains premium features including a hands-free power tailgate on LSE models and above, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch multi-information display, and a 360-degree surround view monitor on LSE and Onyx XT variants.

Imported from Thailand as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, the MU-X is a seven-seater SUV based on the Isuzu D-Max bakkie, which is built locally. The second-generation MU-X was launched in South Africa in 2021 and received updates in 2023 and 2025.

Business Day