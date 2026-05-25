Pac-Man rides again — this time in Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz

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Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles tapped into retro gaming revival by celebrating Pac-Man’s 45th birthday at MCM Comic Con London 2026.

The carmaker has partnered with N-Dream and Bandai Namco Entertainment to bring gaming into the vehicle via the AirConsole In-Car App. Available on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the app transforms the infotainment system into a real gaming platform, allowing users to play games such as Pac-Man Championship Edition using their smartphones as controllers to help pass the time while the vehicle is stationary.

It is estimated that 45% of Brits are considering buying a retro gaming device in the next 12 months, driven by nostalgia for the technology and games they remember from childhood, according to Volkswagen.

To mark the birthday of the pixel-gobbling character on May 22, the carmaker unveiled a specially decorated Pac-Man ID. Buzz at this past weekend’s MCM Comic Con London. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to step inside the vehicle and play the legendary arcade game by AirConsole, celebrating 45 years of the yellow icon.

Users play games on the car's infotainment screen using their smartphones as controllers. (VOLKSWAGEN)

The ID. Buzz electric MPV is available in five-, six- and seven-seat configurations, offering family-friendly practicality and spaciousness to suit long journeys and everyday trips. Celebrated for its retro-inspired charm, the ID. Buzz combines nostalgia with modern electric innovation to bring the legendary arcade game to life.

Visitors to MCM Comic Con London — the three-day celebration of all things gaming, anime and pop culture — competed for the high score of the day, combining classic gameplay with connected technology.

N-Dream’s AirConsole In-Car App is a gaming platform designed specifically for vehicles. Once downloaded from the in-car shop, players scan a QR code shown on the vehicle’s infotainment system to connect their smartphone as a controller and start playing.