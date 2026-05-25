WATCH | Xiaomi YU7 GT smashes Nürburgring SUV lap record

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Xiaomi has unveiled a racy new trim line for its YU7 SUV.

Riding on optional 21-inch forged alloy wheels (20-inch wheels are standard), the YU7 GT is fitted with an aggressive widebody kit, a unified front splitter, an active rear spoiler, carbon fibre mirror housings and carbon fibre badges embossed with 24-carat gold (careful where you park).

Xiaomi is also offering three new premium colour shades: Stealth Black, Titanium Silver and Mercury Silver.

The Xiaomi YU7 GT is priced from 389,900 yuan (R937,848). (Xiaomi )

Inside the cabin, you’ll spot carbon fibre door sill plates, a carbon fibre steering wheel and sculpted front sports seats for maximum lateral support. High-touch surfaces are finished in supercar-grade Alcantara, while customers can opt for Gentian Blue upholstery and a new trio of GT-exclusive interior colourways, including Racing Red and Blaze Black Dual-Tone, Ash Gray and Iris Purple Dual-Tone, and Blaze Black.

You can also look forward to no less than five infotainment screens with unique GT themes, massage functionality built into all four seats, and a 40W external speaker that broadcasts a sporty sound to alert pedestrians and other road users to your presence.

Far from only a styling exercise designed to turn heads, the YU7 GT comes equipped with upgraded hardware for more spirited performance. This includes a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a front and rear dual-motor system offering a combined output of 738kW. Xiaomi said this is good for 0-100km/h in 2.92 seconds and a top speed of 300km/h.

Sculpted front sports seats offer maximum lateral support. (Xia)

Chassis tweaks come in the form of sealed dual-chamber air springs, continuously damping variable shock absorbers, and an electronic limited-slip differential that actively transfers torque between the left and right rear wheels with millisecond-level response times.

Bringing the Xiaomi YU7 GT to a halt is a carbon-ceramic braking system shared with the SU7 Ultra, featuring Akebono six-piston front and four-piston rear fixed calipers.

The sum of all the modifications saw the YU7 GT set a new SUV record around Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife with a lap time of 7:22.755, beating the previous Audi RSQ8 record by a full 14 seconds.

Available in mainland China, the Xiaomi YU7 GT is priced from 389,900 yuan (R937,848), making it something of a performance bargain.

TimesLIVE