Eight injured as rider crashes into crowd at Isle of Man TT

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Eight spectators were hospitalised after a motorcycle rider crashed into a crowd during the opening practice session of the 2026 Isle of Man TT on Monday.

Race organisers said the incident occurred at the exit of Parliament Square in Ramsey and involved a single competitor and several spectators. Practice was stopped as injured spectators, reported to be conscious, were taken to Noble’s Hospital for treatment.

The rider, who has not been named, sustained leg injuries but was described by organisers as “conscious and talking”.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson later confirmed the remainder of Monday’s practice schedule had been cancelled while officials managed the aftermath of the crash.

It came after a rider was killed during a pre-event race on the island on Sunday. Alan Oversby, 68, died in an accident on the approach to Ballakeighan on the second lap of the Pre-TT Classic Road Races.

The annual TT event, staged on closed public roads around the 60km Mountain Course on the Isle of Man, is an annual two-week festival scheduled to continue until June 6.

More than 280 people have lost their lives on the Isle of Man’s Snaefell Mountain Course across all racing events since 1911. Regarded as one of the most dangerous motorsport events in the world, the public road circuit features stone walls, poles and narrow village roads with no safety runoff areas.