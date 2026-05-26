Ferrari shares slide as investors question new electric Luce

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Critics said the new electric family model was a betrayal of Ferrari’s history.

By Agency Staff

Ferrari shares fell nearly 8% on Tuesday as investors and critics reacted coolly to the Italian luxury sports car maker’s new Luce electric car, questioning whether it remained true to the brand’s identity.

The four-door, five-seat family car, costing €550,000, is a radical departure for the prancing horse marque. It was developed with the help of former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his collective LoveFrom.

At around 2.25pm GMT, Ferrari’s Milan-listed shares were down by almost 7.8%, and its New York-listed shares had lost around 4.6%.

Fabio Caldato, portfolio manager at AcomeA SGR, which owns Ferrari shares, told Reuters the share reaction reflected broader market worries.

“Ferrari is currently being penalised for an aesthetic disappointment, which follows the significant concerns over the expansion of its range to include electric models,” he said.

Many of the comments on social media were also downbeat, with the look of the vehicle coming in for criticism.

Unveiled late on Monday, the Luce marks Ferrari’s entry into the fully electric segment, a major milestone for a luxury carmaker traditionally associated with high-performance combustion engines and their distinctive sound.

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who held various leadership positions in Ferrari for more than 20 years before an acrimonious departure in 2014, said the new model was a betrayal of Ferrari’s history.

“I hope that they take off the prancing horse (logo) from that car,” he said on the sidelines of a business conference in Rome.

The Luce, named after the Italian word for “light”, is expected to begin deliveries in the fourth quarter. It is aimed at new markets, including China, where electric vehicles account for a growing share of premium car sales.

Ferrari is also targeting a new generation of wealthy buyers, including technology-sector entrepreneurs in hubs such as Silicon Valley, as it seeks to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional customer base.

“We remain rational and assume that this new product might appeal to a niche market of customers,” AcomeA’s Caldato said.

Ferrari buyers typically own more than one vehicle from the brand, reflecting its collector-driven and wealthy customer base.

The frosty market reaction underscores the risks facing Ferrari as it attempts to preserve exclusivity and pricing power while navigating a broader industry shift towards electrification.

Luxury automakers continue to face uncertainty over demand for high-end electric vehicles. Ferrari last year postponed plans for a second electric model until at least 2028, Reuters reported.

Reuters