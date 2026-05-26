Toyota Hino 300 recalled in SA over faulty speedometer

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The National Consumer Commission is alerting consumers to a safety recall issued by Toyota South Africa Motors affecting 146 Hino 300 series trucks. These were sold nationally between March 14 and October 19 2025.

The affected models include:

XZU600R;

XZU650R;

XZU720R; and

XZU730R.

An incorrect component might have been installed in the circuit board of the combination meter, which may cause the component to overheat and result in a malfunction of the speedometer and/or odometer.

Consumers who own affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised Toyota dealership for inspection and the necessary replacement of the combination meter, which will be carried out free.

The Hino 300-Series is a light-to-medium cab-over truck manufactured by Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Toyota. It was launched in South Africa in 2009 as the successor to the Toyota Dyna line, which had been sold locally since 1965.