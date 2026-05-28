Motoring

Ferrari CEO defends €550,000 price for electric Luce

Chief executive Vigna insists new EV will not replace traditional engines

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has defended the Luce's high price tag. (Francis Mascarenhas)

Ferrari’s chief executive said on Thursday strong media attention around its first all-electric car, Luce, may have led some to believe the luxury sports car group would replace other, traditional engines, but stressed that was not the case.

Commenting on the high price of the new electric model (€550,000 or R10.47m), CEO Benedetto Vigna said it was fair to pay for innovation.

“You have to see Luce to understand that it has nothing to do with Chinese EVs or those by other brands,” Vigna told a round table in the city of Modena.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

DUMISANI JANTJIES | State must be proactive in inflation battle

2

PETER BRUCE | Oil and gas are no longer the fuels of the future

3

GUGU LOURIE | Broll integrating intelligence before next growth phase

4

GHALEB CACHALIA | Calls to boycott Dis-Chem are misguided

5

DESMOND LACHMAN | America caught in a pincer of its own making

Related Articles