BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition available in Mzansi

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The Honor Edition rides on dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/65 all-terrain tyres.

BAIC has introduced its new B40 Plus Honor Edition.

Engineered to tackle rough terrain, it is built on a rugged ladder-frame chassis and features a double-wishbone front suspension and an articulation-friendly five-link rear setup. Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 165kW and 380Nm.

Paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, this is sent to all four wheels via the Chinese automaker’s four-wheel-drive system. Further aiding its off-road credentials are an electronic rear differential lock and a low-range transfer case.

The cabin is anchored by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (BAIC)

Exterior highlights include LED headlamps with daytime running lights, red tow hooks, dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/65 all-terrain tyres, stainless steel trim detailing, heated side mirrors and optional side steps. Available colours include Future Grey, Ice White, Desert Red, Onyx Black, Ocean Blue and Forest Green.

Inside you’ll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, dual-zone climate control with a CN95-grade air filtration system, electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery and 60:40 split-fold reclining rear seats.

Standard safety features include ABS with EBD, hill descent control, a roll mitigation system, tyre pressure monitoring, front airbag, and a reverse camera with rear parking sensors.

The BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition is priced from R699,500. The price includes a five-year/120,000km warranty.