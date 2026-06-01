Vehicle sales hit 13-year high for May despite high fuel prices

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Domestic car sales in May reached 51,071 units, an increase of 12.8% compared to May 2025.

Despite the headwinds of fuel price hikes, South Africa’s new-vehicle market last month continued on the positive trajectory of the year to date.

Domestic sales in May reached 51,071 units, an increase of 12.8% compared to May 2025 and the best May monthly figure since 2013.

The new passenger car market at 36,871 units was 16.3% higher compared to May 2025, while new light commercial vehicles (bakkies and minibuses) at 11,251 units recorded a 2.5% gain.

Medium commercial vehicle sales at 718 units were 13.6% higher, while heavy trucks and buses sold 2,231 units for a 12.9% increase compared to May 2025.

In releasing the figures this week, motor industry body Naamsa said purchasing decisions were increasingly driven by total cost of ownership instead of discretionary spending alone, highlighted by new-energy vehicle sales (including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles) gaining 120% compared to the same period last year.

Exports remained under pressure in May 2026, with vehicle export sales reaching 29,392 units, down 4.8% compared to the corresponding month last year.

The economic backdrop that underpinned the vehicle market’s recovery through the first quarter of 2026 is gradually giving way to a more challenging set of conditions, said Naamsa.

“Earlier gains were supported by a combination of contained inflation, stable borrowing costs and strengthening consumer and business confidence, which collectively improved affordability and encouraged deferred purchasing decisions to return to the market.

“The environment has since shifted. Rising fuel prices, mounting inflation risks and a changing interest rate outlook have altered the trajectory of the broader economy, introducing new pressures on household budgets and business operating costs.”

It cautioned that sharp increases in fuel prices and last week’s 25 basis point repo rate increase to 7% may influence vehicle affordability and purchasing behaviour in a sector in which the majority of purchases are credit-financed.

“While the full effects of these pressures are likely to emerge over time, May’s sales performance suggests that the market continues to benefit from momentum established earlier in the year, even as a more uncertain macroeconomic environment is testing the foundations of that recovery.”

Toyota maintained its dominance as South Africa’s favourite brand last month with 10,667 sales, followed by Suzuki Auto and Volkswagen Group.

Top 15 selling brands, May 2026

Toyota — 10,667

Suzuki Auto — 5,546

Volkswagen Group — 5,295

Hyundai — 3,054

Ford — 2,932

GWM — 2,605

Chery — 2,569

Jetour — 2,020

Mahindra — 1,429

Isuzu — 1,371

Omoda and Jaecoo — 1,369

BMW group — 1,349

Kia — 1,312

Renault — 1,240

Stellantis — 811