1-millionth current-generation Polo rolls off VW’s Plant Kariega  

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Volkswagen Group Africa’s (VWGA’s) vehicle assembly plant in Kariega has reached another major production milestone with the production of the 1-millionth current-generation Polo.

The milestone vehicle is a smoky grey, right-hand-drive Polo GTI destined for the local market.

VWGA’s Plant Kariega started manufacturing the current generation Polo in 2017 and is currently the sole global manufacturer and exporter of the Polo model to 38 countries, with 86% of the vehicles produced in South Africa having been exported to international markets including Germany, the UK, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Only 14% of these Polos were sold in the local market.

VWGA has been manufacturing four generations of the Polo since 1996. The current generation Polo accounts for 48% of all Polo models ever manufactured at Plant Kariega, and accounts for nearly 21% of the 4,803 424 vehicles built at the Kariega plant over the past 75 years.

“This milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Volkswagen Group Africa and reflects the dedication and passion of our employees over many years,” said Ulrich Schwabe, production director of VWGA.

“Producing 1-million Polos in Kariega highlights the trust that global markets place in the quality of vehicles built in South Africa. It also reinforces the Polo’s legacy as one of the most loved and successful models produced at our plant.”