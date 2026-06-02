McLaren marks 1,000 GP starts with limited edition Artura super car

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McLaren Automotive has revealed the limited McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO to celebrate the racing wing’s 1,000th Formula 1 Grand Prix race start at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

The McLaren Artura is the official replacement of the 570 series launched in 2021, and the first twin-turbo 3.0l V6-powered McLaren after the era of the 3.8l twin-turbo V8.

The Artura 1000GP accelerates from 0-100 km/h in three seconds. (McLaren)

McLaren made its Formula One debut at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix with New Zealand founder, racing driver and engineer Bruce McLaren at the helm of the racing car.

The McLaren Artura 1000GP by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has exclusive livery and 1000GP graphics inspired by the McLaren MCL40 cars driven by current team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Monaco. It also features a contrasting pinstripe detail on the front splitter and a rear diffuser inspired by McLaren’s heritage liveries. A dedication plaque in an exclusive metallic papaya colour is also found inside.

“Bruce [McLaren] created an environment built on collective ambition, engineering excellence and a unified approach to progress. Through this shared purpose, our teams continue to craft vehicles that carry his spirit forward.

“The McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO is a testament to that legacy and offers our clients a meaningful connection to the MCL40 in a milestone moment,” said Nick Collins, CEO of McLaren Group Holdings.

Business Day