REVIEW | Volvo ES90 is a luxury cruiser with a difference

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Meet the Volvo ES90 that’s tested here in range-topping Ultra trim. Three trims in total are on sale, including the entry-level Core and mid-tier Plus.

There was a time when the appearance of a Volvo sedan and others was normal, but not so in these days of the SUV. The Swedish brand is not only going against the grain by introducing a sedan inside a burgeoning SUV craze, but it’s also creating a conundrum by launching it as an electric-only range.

The ES90 also doesn’t follow the sedan or limousine traditions to a tee. It’s a four-door sedan with a slightly curved roof and a tailgate that Volvo classifies as a fastback. It’s also got an adjustable ride height. Hallmark Volvo styling cues include the bluff rear end and wide hips, and it’s a stunner in white. The set of active LED headlights and DRLs is typical of the brand’s full-electric range.

The first of many things it expresses is the length. Whether you need a 5m-long sedan that’s not a limousine like the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class or Audi A8 is subjective, but it translates as ample legroom for all, especially in the back.

The cabin is pure minimalism but it's comfortable and spacious. (PHUTI MPYANE)

Inside, it subscribes to modern Volvo minimalism, leaving vast amounts of air, and is not styled or furnished as a luxury limo, as all the tech and features are hidden inside the main display menus.

What you get is a sleek and spacious car with all the segment expectations of zone climate control, heated seats and steering wheel, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

The electric seats and steering afford a comfy perch for safe commanding of the stretched sedan, but threading it inside shopping centre parking bays was tricky at times, even though it’s equipped with front and rear cameras.

Powering the entire ES90 range is a single electric motor for a rear-wheel-drive configuration. All models output 245kW and 480Nm. The 2.9-tonne weight dulls the performance, but though the ES90 is not as lively as some sports electric alternatives, it has a respectable 6.6 second 0-100km/h sprint and a 180km/h top speed.

It’s on the move, where the ES90 makes it very clear what it’s all about. It’s a gentleman’s cruiser, the combination of its heft and size plus the noiseless drivetrain playing an active role in this regard. The damping that irons out surface imperfections is right up there with the best, and it has all the ingredients needed for drives to the golf course. The 446l boot that expands to 1,427l with the rear seats folded suffices for yours and a mate’s clubs.

Safety is a Volvo byword, and the ES90 has no shortcomings here. It’s equipped with the latest and some of the best driver assistance systems, such as lane-keeping assist. The economy is excellent. When fully charged, the 92kWh battery promises more than 700km, but it yielded a more realistic 450km of purely urban miles.

It’s also not a 4x4, but you can press a digital button that’s labelled off-road that raises the suspension should you have a need.

It's not an off-roader but you can raise the suspension height of the fastback Volvo. (PHUTI MPYANE)

When it comes to rivals, the BMW i4 M60 is a close match, but it’s much more powerful. The R1,795,000 price of the Volvo is also near-identical to the petrol-powered Audi S7 Sportback, perhaps the latter German’s conventional powertrain having the edge in range anxiety and exhaust histrionics.

Thing is, the Volvo ES90 doesn’t easily compare with anything on the market in terms of style and practicality, yet it’s pricier and lower performing than both the mentioned fastback rivals. It’s a subjective buy.

The price includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance and warranty plan, an eight-year battery warranty, and five years of unlimited roadside assistance. Also included is a home wallbox, two years of free public charging and 10GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.

ES90 vs rivals