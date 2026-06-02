These were SA’s best selling cars and bakkies in May

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Toyota’s Hilux again led sales in May, with its replacement (pictured) being launched this month.

Rising new-vehicle sales in South Africa continue to confound industry expectations, says the National Automobile Dealers Association (Nada).

According to Naamsa figures released on June 1, total industry sales reached 51,071 units last month, the highest May total since 2013 and representing a 12.8% increase over May 2025.

Sales for the first five months of 2026 reached 260,909 units — 12.5% ahead of the corresponding period in 2025, with all major vehicle segments recording growth.

“Given the recent interest rate increase, ongoing cost-of-living pressures and concerns around consumer affordability, many expected vehicle demand to come under greater pressure,” said Brandon Cohen, national chair of Nada.

“Instead, the market continues to show surprising resilience, supported by replacement demand and consumers’ ongoing need for personal mobility.”

Cohen said dealers were seeing evidence of consumers becoming increasingly value-conscious rather than withdrawing from the market altogether.

The market’s performance demonstrates that South Africans continue to prioritise mobility, even in a demanding economic environment — Brandon Cohen, Nada national chair

Ryan Seele, an executive member of Nada, said dealers were also seeing growing interest in alternative propulsion technologies.

“We are seeing a noticeable increase in discussions around hybrid and electric vehicles. Consumers are asking more informed questions about fuel savings, operating costs and long-term ownership benefits. While new energy vehicles still account for a relatively small portion of overall sales, awareness and consideration levels have increased significantly,” he said.

Seele noted that demand remained strongest below the R500,000 price point, where affordability considerations are most acute.

“At the same time, the premium segment has remained surprisingly resilient, supported largely by cash buyers who are less exposed to interest rate movements and financing costs.”

Looking ahead, Nada said the coming months would provide a clearer indication of how higher borrowing costs affect consumer behaviour.

“The challenge for the remainder of the year will be whether consumers can continue to absorb higher financing costs and rising living expenses. For now, however, the market’s performance demonstrates that South Africans continue to prioritise mobility, even in a demanding economic environment,” said Cohen.

Toyota retained its market leadership in May with 10,667 sales ahead of

Suzuki (5,546);

Volkswagen group (5,295);

Hyundai (3,054); and

Ford (2,932).

The locally built Toyota Hilux, which is due to be replaced this month by the latest model, continued to be the country’s most popular seller. The locally assembled VW Polo Vivo retook the lead from the imported Chery Tiggo 4 as the best selling passenger car.

Chinese brands continue to gain in popularity with six models in May’s top 30 sellers, including the Jetour T2 which was recently voted South Africa’s 2026 Car of the Year .

TOP 30 SELLING VEHICLES - MAY

Toyota Hilux - 2,488; Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 2,335; Ford Ranger - 2,073; Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 2,059; Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,796; Suzuki Swift - 1,588; Haval Jolion - 1,345; Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,210; Suzuki Fronx - 1,177; Jetour T2 - 1,090; Isuzu D-Max - 1,009; Toyota Starlet - 992; Toyota Urban Cruiser - 944; Toyota Vitz - 881; Omoda C5 - 858; Suzuki Ertiga - 841; VW Polo - 713; GWM P-Series - 689; Kia Sonet - 684; Toyota Rumion - 665; Mahindra XUV 3XO - 636; Toyota Fortuner - 570; VW T-Cross - 541; Toyota Hiace - 518; Ford Territory - 495; Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up - 466; Jetour T1 - 448; Renault Kwid - 444; Hyundai i20 - 432; and Toyota Starlet Cross - 431.

Source: Lightstone/Naamsa

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