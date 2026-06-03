BMW launches a quicker, grippier M2 with all-wheel drive

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The M2 is available in this striking Borusan Turkish Blue for the first time.

The agile M2 is hailed as BMW’s most purist driver’s car for its compact size and rear-wheel-drive drivetrain.

The German firm has now made the sports coupe available with all-wheel-drive for the first time, while the 2WD version remains as the base model. The new M2 M xDrive, BMW says, offers enhanced traction and faster acceleration without any trade-off in the so-called “M feeling”.

The intelligent M xDrive system splits the power developed by the 353kW six-cylinder in-line engine between the front and rear axles according to the driving situation, while an Active M Differential distributes drive fully variably between the rear wheels to maximise traction and deliver driving dynamics normally associated with a rear-wheel drive car.

Via an M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, the rear-biased M xDrive sends power exclusively to the rear wheels in normal driving but brings the front wheels into play via a multi-plate clutch when conditions call for additional traction.

Power comes from the same 3.0l turbocharged engine as the RWD M2 but gains a new pre-chamber combustion process, called M Ignite, which will be rolled out to all M cars from mid-2026 to make them compliant with the new Euro 7 emissions rules. BMW says the racing-developed technology significantly reduces fuel consumption under high loads.

BMW says the all-wheel drive M2 covers the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds — 0.3 seconds faster than its 2WD stablemate — while top speed is a governed 250km/h (285km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package).

The M xDrive system’s responses can be configured via the M Setup menu in the car, including a “full purist” 2WD mode with DSC deactivated, whereby torque is sent to the rear wheels only.

The car rides on standard-fit M light-alloy wheels (19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear), and track tyres can be specified as an option.

Stopping power is provided by M Compound brakes with six-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston callipers at the rear.

The M2 is available in a choice of five metallic and three solid colours or six options from the BMW Individual range, including a striking Borusan Turkish Blue for the first time.

The South African market launch of the BMW M2 with M xDrive will be in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the price and specifications to be confirmed at that time.