BMW launches a quicker, grippier M2 with all-wheel drive

The agile M2 is hailed as BMW’s most purist driver’s car for its compact size and rear-wheel-drive drivetrain.
The German firm has now made the sports coupe available with all-wheel-drive for the first time, while the 2WD version remains as the base model. The new M2 M xDrive, BMW says, offers enhanced traction and faster acceleration without any trade-off in the so-called “M feeling”.
The intelligent M xDrive system splits the power developed by the 353kW six-cylinder in-line engine between the front and rear axles according to the driving situation, while an Active M Differential distributes drive fully variably between the rear wheels to maximise traction and deliver driving dynamics normally associated with a rear-wheel drive car.
Via an M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, the rear-biased M xDrive sends power exclusively to the rear wheels in normal driving but brings the front wheels into play via a multi-plate clutch when conditions call for additional traction.
Power comes from the same 3.0l turbocharged engine as the RWD M2 but gains a new pre-chamber combustion process, called M Ignite, which will be rolled out to all M cars from mid-2026 to make them compliant with the new Euro 7 emissions rules. BMW says the racing-developed technology significantly reduces fuel consumption under high loads.
BMW says the all-wheel drive M2 covers the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds — 0.3 seconds faster than its 2WD stablemate — while top speed is a governed 250km/h (285km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package).
The M xDrive system’s responses can be configured via the M Setup menu in the car, including a “full purist” 2WD mode with DSC deactivated, whereby torque is sent to the rear wheels only.
The car rides on standard-fit M light-alloy wheels (19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear), and track tyres can be specified as an option.
Stopping power is provided by M Compound brakes with six-piston fixed callipers at the front and single-piston callipers at the rear.
The M2 is available in a choice of five metallic and three solid colours or six options from the BMW Individual range, including a striking Borusan Turkish Blue for the first time.
The South African market launch of the BMW M2 with M xDrive will be in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the price and specifications to be confirmed at that time.