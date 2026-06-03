REVIEW: BMW iX M60 is an electric SUV experience par excellence

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The BMW iX is the poster of all things electric for families in the German line up.

This week we tested the BMW iX, which is the German premium brand’s foremost electric SUV priced at just under R2.7m.

It was first launched locally in 2021 and now benefits from a 2025 facelift. Two models are on sale in South Africa, comprising the iX xDrive45 M and the range-topping iX xDrive60 M Sport tested here.

The five-seater BMW iX has electric rivals in the Mercedes-Benz EQE, Lexus RZ and Volvo EX90, though the latter Swedish rival is a seven-seater. The BMW iX is also a price and size competitor to numerous conventionally powered Land Rover, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

The colourful BMW iX interior lays on space-age luxury for its four or five passengers on comfy leather seats.

The colourful cabin is hallmarked by premium leather and digital operation. (BMW SA)

The cabin surroundings are hallmarked by a large, horizontal and curved display for top-tier ergonomic and easy-operation digital menus. Amenities are plentiful, too, and include climate control, heated seats, powered seats, navigation, keyless entry and start, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay and more.

There is no panoramic sunroof due to the car’s carbon-fibre roof. BMW uses the strong but lightweight material to construct parts of the structure and exposed carbon fibre is visible when you open the doors while adding to the feeling of solidity that permeates this BMW.

Power comes from a pair of electric motors located on each axle for permanent all-paw traction. It develops 400kW and Nm instantly and achieves the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.6 seconds. Powerful? Without a shadow of doubt, though it runs out of steam at 200km/h.

The BMW iX M60 is a sporty handler for a 3.1 tonne behemoth. The solid structure plays a role here, with confident and wallow-free cornering abilities. The brakes that sit behind the optional 22-inch wheels offer strong retardation and it’s best enjoyed at a leisurely pace where it displays excellent damping.

It is equipped with all the modern driver assistance tools such as active cruise control, lane keeping assist and more, plus frugality is a part of the offerings. The integrated Eco mode and brake force regeneration assist in travelling a claimed 700km. A quick charge covered a real world 400km round trip with ease and little range anxiety experienced, and with more than 200km left to cover urban rounds.

Practicality is assured with a spacious boot and generous room for passengers. (BMW SA)

In conclusion, we came away impressed with the BMW iX xDrive60 M Sport as a package. The space pod-shaped SUV didn’t put a foot wrong in showing that electric vehicles can work in South Africa. It juggles school and other home errands, including longer highway journeys with the family with ease and finesse. A 500l boot expandable to 1,750l aids functionality.

It also suffices as posh wheels for memorable entrances at social gatherings. It’s a car you can use to sprint down an enjoyable network of roads in the Sport mode that whistles electronic performance noises, with genuine driver engagement.

BMW iX vs rivals