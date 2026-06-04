Rain forces road closures around Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga

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Motorists in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga local municipalities have been urged to travel with extreme caution as heavy rains have forced the closure of multiple roads due to flooding and infrastructure damage.

Continuous rainfall throughout the night has led to numerous roads and river crossings being closed to traffic due to flooding and unsafe driving conditions.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, several vehicles along the M19 between Swartkops and Redhouse have experienced burst tyres due to big potholes that have been filled with water. Some of the flooded roads and closures around the Bay include:

3rd Ave Dip;

Kabega Road behind We Buy Cars;

Addo Road Markman;

Old Uitenhage Road near Booysens Park;

M4 Sidon Road;

M4 behind Cemetery direction Deal Party;

7th Ave & Community Walmer;

Old Grahamstown Road, Swartkops;

Lower Valley Road;

North Street in Mosel; and

Graaff-Reinet Road and Channer.

In the Kouga local municipality, the following roads have been affected:

R331 Patensie Low Water Bridge — inaccessible and closed due to flooding;

R330 (Humansdorp Side) — closed to all traffic until further notice;

Weston Bridge — closed due to high water levels and unsafe crossing conditions.

In a statement, the Kouga municipality urged members of the public to avoid these areas and make use of alternative routes where possible.

“Motorists are reminded that attempting to cross flooded roads or bridges poses a significant risk to life and property,” it said.

“Municipal teams are continuously monitoring the situation. Roads will only be reopened once water levels have lowered, and it is confirmed that conditions are safe for public use.

“We appeal to all road users to exercise extreme caution, adhere to all road closure signage, and follow instructions issued by emergency services and traffic officials.”

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