Actor Jason Momoa curates 1-of-1 Bentley Blower Jnr

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US actor and film producer Jason Momoa has curated a one-of-one Bentley Blower Jnr, an 85% scale model of the legendary 1929 Bentley Blower.

It’s developed in conjunction with Hedley Studios (formerly the Little Car Company) and launched in 2024 at the Monterey Car Week as a small-batch continuation series.

Hedley Studios handcrafts scaled-down, fully electric versions of iconic classic cars, while Momoa is best known for his breakout role as Khal Drogo on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and the superhero Arthur Curry in the DC Universe’s Aquaman films.

In 2019–2020, Bentley scanned all 630 components that made up the Blower so that they could digitally recreate it and create 12 new models hand-built at the company’s headquarters in Crewe, according to period specifications and production processes of the period.

The plaque of authenticity sit atop the Koa wood dashboard. (Ben Shuttleworth)

The Momoa Bentley features more than 100 bespoke components, including the specially created, rich dark red Momoa Crimson body paint. It is paired with aged brass detailing across the bodywork, including brass fenders and wheel arches treated to develop a natural patina over time.

It also features a dashboard made from Koa wood that’s native to Hawaii, where Momoa was born, and associated with surfboards, instruments and traditional crafts.

A “Momoa 1 of 1” nameplate and a hand-carved brass skull drive selector are also included in the cabin, while the “666” radiator badge is a tribute to Momoa’s grandfather, who was nicknamed “El Diablo.”

The tinier model is powered by a 15kW electric motor that delivers 105km of range and is fully road legal in the UK, EU and US. The car features in the latest season of the actor’s HBO Max documentary series On The Roam, which follows him as he travels in pursuit of art, adventure, friendship and craftsmanship.

One of few integrated skulls is used as a door handle hold. (Ben Shuttleworth)

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Jason on this project,” said Ben Hedley, founder of Hedley Studios.

“He had a really clear vision of what he wanted to integrate into the car to make it a true one-off and personal to him: the story of his grandfather, the antiqued brass finishes, the unique paint shade and the wooden dash from his place of birth.

“What stood out most was the sense of fun and energy Jason brought to the whole process. He was completely engaged with the team behind the build, and that made the project feel genuinely collaborative from the start. It’s been a real honour to help bring his vision to life.”

Momoa is due to take delivery of his new, fully electric and road-legal toy, and the episode featuring the Hedley Studios creation is now available on HBO Max.