Volkswagen adds Dark Label Amarok to premium bakkie range

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Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has expanded its Amarok line-up in South Africa with a new Dark Label derivative, aimed at buyers seeking a more distinctive take on the premium bakkie.

Based on the Amarok Style, the Dark Label adds a host of blacked-out exterior and interior styling elements while retaining the model’s existing powertrain options and equipment levels.

The Amarok Dark Label is distinguished by its matt-black 20″ alloy wheels, black front apron, radiator grille and underbody protection. Additional exterior enhancements include black side lettering, privacy glass, black roof rails, mirror caps, side steps and door handles.

At the rear, the special edition features a black bumper, darkened taillights, a matt-black styling bar and a black tailgate handle, creating a more aggressive appearance than the standard Style derivative.

The dark theme continues inside the cabin with dark ArtVelours upholstery, black door panels, an ebony black headliner and centre console, as well as velour floor mats and a leather steering wheel carrying Dark Label branding.

Customers can choose between two diesel engine options with the Dark Label. The entry-level variant uses Volkswagen’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel producing 125kW and 405Nm. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive, it has a claimed top speed of 180km/h.

Buyers seeking greater performance can opt for the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel, which delivers 184kW and 600Nm. It is also matched with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and 4Motion, with a top speed limited to 180km/h.

The Dark Label has a premium of R35,000 over the equivalent Amarok Style derivatives.

All Amarok models are sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km Genuine Easy Drive maintenance plan.

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