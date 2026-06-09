Opel Astra and Corsa to live on as part of €1bn Stellantis investment

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The next-generation Astra will be built at the subsidiary’s Ruesselsheim plant.

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Stellantis’s German brand Opel will invest more than €1bn in Germany by 2030 and produce the next generation of its best-selling Astra compact car at the subsidiary’s Ruesselsheim plant, the company said on Monday.

The carmaker plans at least four new models by the end of the decade, including successors to the Astra and Corsa and a new compact SUV developed with Chinese partner Leapmotor, a statement said.

Opel will also continue to invest in existing models in its portfolio, it added.

“The investment into the production of the next Astra generation in Ruesselsheim underlines the focus of Stellantis on Germany and the importance of Opel,” Stellantis Europe chief Emanuele Cappellano said.

Accounting for about 30% of total car sales in Europe, the compact segment is a key part of Stellantis’ European strategy, he added.

The future Astra and Corsa models will be based on Stellantis’s One platform, designed to underpin a new range of electrified ​vehicles across the group, whose brands also include Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep.

Last month Stellantis set out a €60bn strategic overhaul, including production partnerships with Chinese groups Leapmotor and Dongfeng.

Reuters