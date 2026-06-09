Updated Volkswagen Caddy interior revealed

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The interior of the updated Volkswagen is cleaned up and now minimalist.

Following the April 2026 reveal of the updated Volkswagen Caddy, the commercial wing of the company has now shown the first glimpse of the interior.

Pre-sale orders of the model that launches with normal, Maxi wheelbase and high-roof Kombi and Cargo models start on June 10 in German markets. Volkswagen Africa Group (VAG) says the local debut is set for 2027.

The cabin now integrates a 12.9-inch free-standing central display with reversing camera views, redesigned seat covers and trim strips vary depending on the trim line, and the Digital Cockpit Pro is now standard in all equipment lines, namely Trend, Life, Style, Edition and California.

The VW caddy facelift includes a new front bumper, alloy wheels and new paint choices. (VW )

The seating in the passenger models is variable for five and seven passenger configurations, with a foldable second row of seats that can be folded up to form a partition wall. Design, Winter and Assist system packages, as well as roof rails, can be fitted.

Features to be expected in the cabin include a 25W inductive charging tray for mobile telephones, USB-C port with up to 60W of charging capacity per socket. The interior has been touched up for better ergonomics, too, with the controls for adjusting the interior temperature below the central display now being illuminated touch sliders.

Some models now integrate grab straps on the B-pillars to aid entry, with manual and powered boot lid or wing doors also available. Customers also have the option of four new exterior paints — Reed green, Sunset red, Grenadilla black and Grey-brown. Wheel sizes range from 16-inch to 18-inch new design alloys.

The updated Caddy can be had with a petrol, diesel or eHybrid drive system. The latter covers a total range of 620km, with up to 122km on electric power alone. Depending on the model, the Caddy can also tow up to 1,500kg.

The Caddy California micro camper can be had in 4.5m, or 4.85m guise, with well-designed camping equipment fitted ex works, such as a removable bed and mattress with dished springs and an optional panoramic glass sunroof. A kitchenette in the rear is one of the optional features. The updated Caddy arrives with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The seat configurations vary for five to seven passengers with ample boot space. (VOLKSWAGEN)

Volkswagen also offers business and fleet owners the Connect Pro digital fleet solution, which can be accessed centrally with login credentials. The system offers a central overview of vehicle data, warnings and service requirements for their Caddy Cargo models.

Alternatively, Fleet Interface offers a data interface (API) and enables seamless integration into existing systems.

Business Day