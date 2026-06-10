Fiat Tris unveiled as electric mini bakkie in South Africa

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Fiat South Africa has revealed its Tris as an affordable micro-mobility vehicle aimed at small businesses and gig workers.

The electric three-wheeled bakkie was unveiled at the Transport Evolution Summit 2026 in Midrand this week, and will go on sale in South Africa and selected sub-Saharan African markets at the end of the year.

Produced under the Fiat Professional brand, the diminutive pickup is designed for zero-emission city travel and last-mile logistics at low running costs. Despite its compact 3.17m length, the one-seater bakkie can carry more than 500kg of payload.

A 6.9kWh lithium battery provides a claimed 90km range. The Tris takes 3.5 hours to charge from 0% to 80%, or a complete recharge in four hours and 40 minutes using a standard domestic plug. It has no fast-charging DC capability.

The Tris is powered by a 48-volt electric motor with 9kW of power and 45Nm of torque, capable of reaching a 45km/h top speed.

Amenities inside the cabin include a modern digital cluster and a USB-C port to charge devices.

Exact pricing has not been confirmed but the Tris is expected to retail for between R100,000 and R140,000, said Kabelo Rabotho, director of micromobility at Stellantis South Africa.

Rabotho said Fiat’s micromobility range will be bolstered by other products in the coming months.

The Italian brand no longer sells passenger cars in South Africa after the Fiat 500 was recently discontinued locally due to low sales. Rabotho hinted Fiat may return to the segment but gave no further details.

Business Day