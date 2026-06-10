Hino SA issues safety recall for 700 Series trucks

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The 700 Series is Hino’s largest range and was launched in 2023.

Hino South Africa is notifying owners about a product recall of certain Hino 700 Series models. The truck subsidiary of Toyota SA is recalling 18 Hino 700 Series models sold between September and December 2024.

The fuel pump housing has an inappropriate surface treatment process done during production. Cracks may develop when repeated high load is applied to the supply pump resulting in a fuel leak.

Consumers who own the affected Hino 700 Series are urged to visit their nearest authorised Toyota/Hino dealership to arrange for an inspection and repair. A new fuel pump will be fitted to affected trucks at no cost to the customer.

The latest recall is a similar technical issue as the one Hino announced in January affecting 58 units of the 700 Series sold in 2025.