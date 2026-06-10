To infinity and beyond: Porsche turns the 911 into a ‘Toy Story’ tribute

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Porsche has created three colourful 911s with livery from the upcoming Toy Story 5, which opens on June 19.

A Porsche Instagram post revealed the three cars inspired by the Jessie, Woody and Buzz Lightyear characters from Disney and Pixar’s popular movie franchise. These one-of-a-kind Porsche Sonderwunsch builds will be sold as part of a charitable initiative to benefit the American Red Cross, Starlight Children’s Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The livery will be available on the 911 GT3 RS, 911 Targa 4 GTS and 911 Carrera T.

The Buzz Lightyear-themed GT3 RS has green, purple and white livery to match the helmeted hero, along with “Space Ranger” and “Lightyear” decals and purple seats.

The car is mechanically unchanged and will go to infinity and beyond with its 4.0l normally aspirated flat-six engine, packing 386kW and 465Nm.

The 911 Targa 4 GTS is inspired by cow gal Jessie, with cowboy-themed external and interior graphics, including Jessie’s name on the b-pillar. The cabin’s cowhide carpets mimic the seats you’ll find at a Spur restaurant, and a welcoming “Yee Haw” is printed on the door sill.

The horsepower is supplied by a 3.6l turbo boxer engine with 398kW and 610Nm.

The Jessie Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS. (PORSCHE)

The 911 Carrera T has livery to match Woody, Buzz’s cowboy sidekick, including a sheriff badge on the front seat headrests, cowhide carpets and “Ride like the wind” on the scuff plates.

Woody’s is the least powerful of the three Toy Story Porsches but still qualifies as a bucking bronco with its 290kW/450Nm 2.9l turbo engine.

Business Day