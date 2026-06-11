BYD’s Denza B8 lifts itself above rivals with jack-free tyre changes

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The Denza B8 aims to ease the struggle of changing wheels by lifting any wheel on command.

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With Chinese brands pulling out all the stops to bring captivating novelty, Denza, the luxury division of BYD, has a new SUV with a not entirely new but useful trick up its sleeve.

The Denza B8 SUV that rivals Toyota Land Cruisers and other off-roaders can help you change tyres by lifting one of its wheels clear off the ground without the need for a wheel jack, and capable of driving on the remaining three wheels.

The wheel lifting is made possible by the BYD-developed DiSus-P Ultra hydraulic suspension that allows complete independent control of each wheel.

BYD has other subsidiaries, including Fang Cheng Bao and Yangwang. The latter uses the same suspension in the Yangwang U9 electric hyper car recently declared the fastest production car in the world, with a verified top speed of 496.22km/h.

The Yangwang U9 can jump off the ground thanks to the DiSus body control system. (BYD)

In the Yangwang U9, the DiSus P suspension allows the car to literally jump into the air and lift all four wheels off the ground, and also drive on three wheels.

Clever, if not entirely new as other brands have created flexible suspensions in the past: