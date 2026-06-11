Mercedes-Benz Trucks launches new Actros models in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Across the new range, all four trucks share a gross combination mass of 65 tonnes and dual fuel tanks.

Story audio is generated using AI

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has expanded its local heavy-duty truck portfolio with the introduction of new Base and Line Haul Actros models.

The new derivatives complement an existing range that includes:

the value-oriented Actros Pure models;

long-distance RoadEfficiency variants;

Fuel Specification models designed for hazardous goods transport; and

specialised Actros and Arocs trucks tailored for niche applications.

According to Olaf Petersen, vice-president of sales and marketing at Daimler Truck Southern Africa, the latest additions are designed to meet changing customer requirements in the regional transport industry.

“Built on more than 130 years of trucking excellence, our new Base and Line Haul models represent the next step in making Mercedes-Benz Trucks even more accessible and relevant to our customers. We have taken our proven platforms and refined them to meet the evolving needs of the Southern African market,” he said.

The Base range comprises two models:

The Actros 2645LS/33 Base, which features a ClassicSpace Long Cab with a single bed and is powered by the OM460 engine, producing 330kW and 2,200Nm of torque. It is equipped with a wear-free hydraulic retarder and is positioned as a practical, value-focused option for demanding transport operations.

The more powerful Actros 2652LS/33 Base, which uses the OM473 engine, delivering 380kW and 2,600Nm of torque. Designed for heavy-duty and long-haul applications, it combines air suspension, advanced safety systems and a high-performance engine brake.

For long-distance operators, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has introduced the Line Haul range, featuring:

The 2645LS/33 Line Haul, powered by the OM460 engine and fitted with a hydraulic retarder; and

The flagship 2652LS/33 Line Haul, which employs the OM473 engine and a high-performance engine brake.

Both Line Haul models are designed to maximise efficiency on long-haul routes and use the larger StreamSpace Long Cab with dual beds to improve driver comfort on extended journeys.

Across the range, all four trucks share a gross combination mass of 65 tonnes and dual fuel tanks with capacities of 480l and 400l respectively, providing extended operating range between refuelling stops.

Safety features include:

a reinforced cab structure compliant with European ECE R29 standards;

electronic braking systems with ABS and ASR;

driver airbags; and

full LED lighting.

An integrated refrigerator is also fitted as standard, allowing drivers to keep food and beverages fresh during long-distance operations.

Business Day