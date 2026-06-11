Motoring

Volkswagen to dismiss 19,000 staff by end of year

More than 28,000 job cuts have been agreed as a binding target for 2030

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Volkswagen is pressing ahead with sweeping job cuts and cost reductions in Germany. (Krisztian Bocsi)

Story audio is generated using AI

Volkswagen is pressing ahead with sweeping job cuts and cost reductions in Germany as planned, shrinking its workforce by 19,000 by the end of the year, CEO Oliver Blume is set to tell investors at the upcoming AGM.

More than 28,000 job cuts have been agreed as a binding target for 2030, according to a transcript of Blume’s speech for the event on June 18.

“We reduced factory costs at Volkswagen’s German sites by more than 20% by 2025,” he said.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

Mexico v Bafana, World Cup opening ceremony and kickoff - all you need to know

3

FLIP BUYS | Solidarity wants to play a positive role in SA

4

BRAD ROSS | What the World Cup teaches us about ambition and opportunity

5

KEVIN ALLAN | Why Evaton is not yet a blue wave

Related Articles