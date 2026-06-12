New Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 goes on sale in SA

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The Mercedes-Benz has lofty ambitions for its CLA.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has announced the start of sales of the new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200. The premium compact sedan arrives at authorised retailers on Friday, June 12.

The reigning 2026 European Car of the Year arrives as a single-range model with more space and refinement, and a new, more efficiency-oriented engine compared with its predecessor.

It’s powered by a hybrid 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt electric motor inside the new eight-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. Output is 120kW and 250Nm driving the front wheels only, and rated with a 0–100 km/h sprint in 8.0 seconds. Fuel consumption is claimed at 5.4l/100km.

Comfort amenities to be expected include a free-standing MBUX Superscreen that spans the dashboard, blending high-resolution 10.25-inch driver’s instrument cluster and a 14-inch central display with touch-operation integrated with the brand’s fourth generation of the MBUX system, combining generative Artificial Intelligence from both Microsoft and Google. Expect ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing, too.

Cup holders, wireless smartphone charging pad, single-piece panoramic glass roof and over-the-air updates and other regular features complete the list. The company indicates that more models will be introduced in time.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 is on sale for R937,000 and sold as standard with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

Business Day