Motoring

Toyota chair Akio Toyoda re-elected

Shareholders also approved re-election of four other directors

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Kenta Kon, who used to work as Akio Toyoda's secretary and became CEO in April, formally took his seat on the board. (Tomohiro Ohsumi)

Toyota shareholders re-elected Akio Toyoda as chair and backed new CEO Kenta Kon as a board member on Tuesday, endorsing the carmaker’s leadership at the first annual meeting held during Kon’s tenure.

Shareholders also approved the re-election of four other directors.

The approvals highlight investor support for the course set out by the world’s top-selling carmaker, which has seen hybrid vehicle sales grow in markets such as the US and Japan.

Chair Akio Toyoda will hold a news conference on Monday, the company said.
Toyota shareholders re-elected Akio Toyoda as chair on Tuesday. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kon said the company would continue to invest steadily in growth areas such as AI, robotics and its multi-pathway strategy utilising powertrains without “hitting the brakes suddenly”.

Kon, who used to work as Toyoda’s secretary and became CEO in April, formally took his seat on the board.

Former CEO Koji Sato, now vice-chair, stepped down from the board.

Reuters

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