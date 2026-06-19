Geely launches Coolray crossover in SA

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The new Geely Coolray debuts in SA with sportily designed range toppers.

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Chinese brand Geely Auto South Africa has announced the start of sales of its Coolray compact SUV in South Africa, but haven’t we seen this car before?

It’s the re-badged Proton X50, and the Malaysian brand which is part-owned by Geely via a 49% stake in recently discontinued operations in South Africa.

When the Proton X50 was last listed and sold as a new vehicle in South Africa, its pricing ranged from R450,000 to R579,900 depending on the variant, but returning with a Geely badge it’s become much more affordable.

Prices range from R369,900 to R429,900, thrusting the car into a competitive niche. Alternatives include popular Chinese, Japanese, Korean and French models. The company says the debutant has become one of its most successful products globally, the brand’s most widely exported SUV.

The 4,380mm long, 1,795mm wide and 1,609mm high crossover arrives with three trims comprising the entry-level Nova, mid-tier Vanguard and range-topping Vertex, and it’s the third model after the April launch of the compact and electric-only Geely E2 and its larger electric and hybrid E5 cousins in November 2025.

It has a sporty aesthetic with a contrasting two-tone roof available on Vanguard and Vertex derivatives, a bold vertical-slat grille, LED headlamps and twin-pod LED taillamps, muscular bumper design and diffuser.

The stylish cabin features a large main screen display, while top-end models bring in leather-covered seats. (GEELY SA)

The flagship Vertex adds a motorsport-inspired rear wing featuring integrated side fins and “S” badging, while the Coolray is offered in vibrant colours, including white, grey, silver, green and red.

Beyond the doors is an interior that accommodates five passengers inside a 2,600mm wheelbase with a 330l boot expandable to 1,054l with the rear seats folded.

Features include a 14.6-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth and multiple USB ports. Higher models gain wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting, power-adjustable seating, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

The front-wheel-drive Coolray range is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder direct injection petrol turbo engine producing 128kW and 290Nm paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Selectable driving modes include Eco, Comfort, Sport and Adaptive. Geely says the Coolray is good for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.6 seconds, and a combined fuel consumption average of 6.5l100km.

It rides on a MacPherson strut suspension designed to deliver responsive handling characteristics and good comfort on the roads, and electric power steering for easy manoeuvring. The Coolray’s standard safety systems include ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold control, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child-seat anchor points.

The Vanguard and Vertex trims feature a 540-degree panoramic camera system and six airbags, while the flagship offers Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, intelligent high beam control and traffic jam assist.

Family functionality is assured by a large boot expandable by folding down the rear seats. (GEELY SA)

The mid-range Vanguard introduces premium features such as 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, perforated leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, a six-speaker audio system, a 540-degree camera system and additional airbags.

The new Geely Coolray is sold standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/150,000km engine warranty, and five-year/50,000km service plan.

Pricing:

Geely Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Nova – R369,900

Geely Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Vanguard – R399,900

Geely Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Vertex – R429,900