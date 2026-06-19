Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Lego model capable of hitting 111km/h

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The Lego version of the Sadair's Spear next to the real life model.

Lego has showcased its latest and fastest life-size model: the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear.

The Sadair‘s Spear is the Swedish brand’s latest mega car project that’s based on the Jesko Attack model, and featuring more aggressive tech and performance.

The Lego Group and Koenigsegg have collaborated to create the ultimate Lego Technic car, to be shown at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this July. The fastest drivable Lego car ever created by the group will drive up the hill at an unprecedented 111km/h.

The life-size model is constructed from 327,906 elements and weighs approximately 1,800kg, of which 400kg are Lego elements. It took more than 9,400 hours to develop and construct the car that also features intricate details such as the signature Koenigsegg key, all carefully integrated to mirror the functionality of its real-world counterpart.

Christian von Koenigsegg, left, and Kasper Rene Hansen of Lego, right, pose with the real life Sadair's Spear and smaller Lego model. (LEGO)

The set features an an authentic V8 piston engine, nine-speed transmission, Triplex front and rear suspension and a new rotating gear indicator disc, visually displaying which gear the model is currently in.

The plastic model also features a working “Ghost Mode” function. With a single movement, it raises the rear clam, rotates the dihedral synchro-helix doors, a Koenigsegg signature, and front hood, and folds the mirrors just like the real car.

Additional functional elements include a working steering and removable roof. The V8 piston engine continues the Lego Technic tradition of realistic engine simulation.

“Our ambition was to create the most advanced Lego Technic build we’ve ever produced. Incorporating features such as a working Ghost Mode, a nine-speed sequential gearbox and the unique Triplex suspension system — all firsts for a Technic Ultimate model,” said Kasper Rene Hansen, senior model designer at the Lego Group.

The Lego Technic series includes working, life-size models from McLaren and Peugeot. A regular-size Lego Sadair’s Spear is also available for tykes.

Business Day