REVIEW | Why the hybrid BYD Atto 8 is a compelling SUV alternative

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Chinese new-energy brand BYD has been launching models in South Africa at a rapid rate, one of its most recent entrants being the Atto 8 which competes in the premium seven-seater SUV market.

Built on a unibody, the Atto 8 enters a segment populated by the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Chery Tiggo 9 — all high-riding, luxurious unibody vehicles aimed at larger families. The Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X may also be on some buyers’ shortlists, though they are not direct rivals to the BYD due to being more off-road-focused, bakkie-based seven seaters.

Where most of the aforementioned rivals are diesel-powered, all of BYD’s vehicles are either full electrics or hybrids and the new Atto 8 is available in two plug-in hybrid versions: a dual-motor all-wheel drive priced at R1,259,900 with outputs of 359kW/675Nm, and a front-wheel drive DM-i for R1,059,900.

Tested here is the DM-i, which combines a 1.5l petrol engine with a single electric motor for combined power and torque outputs of 205kW and 315Nm.

Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan, with an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty.

The Atto 8 has seven seats without offering the cavernous passenger and luggage space of full-sized MPVs such as the Ford Tourneo Custom, Kia Carnival and Volkswagen Transporter.

The minimalist cabin has a high-class feel. (DENIS DROPPA)

Like its aforementioned unibody SUV rivals, the BYD is essentially a five-plus-two-seater where the third row is ideally suited to children, though it is able to take adults at a push when the middle row seats are moved forward.

With all seven seats up the Atto 8 has a compact 270l boot, but the middle and rear rows can fold down to increase loading capacity to a generous 1,960l. Limiting the BYD’s practicality is that there is no spare wheel, with only a puncture repair kit for emergencies.

The Atto 8 has a blobby, generic SUV shape but it’s jazzed up with slim LED headlights and koeksister-like “woven” tail light elements. A further flourish is that flush-mounted exterior door handles pop out when the car is unlocked.

The cabin is a plush setting with artificial leather upholstery and soft-touch surfaces that radiate a high-class feel. The interior design is clean and minimalist as per the trend, with digitised controls dominating, though there are a handful of physical buttons to quick-access major functions, including a volume knob for the audio.

The million-plus price comes with a fully loaded spec sheet including front seats that are electrically adjustable, heatable and coolable. The steering wheel is heated too, and other standard high-end fare includes a 10-speaker audio system, automatic headlamps and wipers, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and keyless operation.

The infotainment interface is a giant 15.6-inch tablet-like screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection, and there are several USB ports and a 50W wireless pad for charging phones.

Controlling the vehicle’s onboard functions is relatively straightforward through the digital menu, though the sheer number of them takes getting used to. These include advanced driver assist features, some of which, such as the intrusive lane-keeping assist, can be disabled.

The Atto 8’s boot expands to 1,960l with the back two rows folded down. (DENIS DROPPA)

One of the Atto 8’s defining attributes is its smooth ride quality, with suspension that impressively cushions bumpy roads. This is thanks to the variable frequency dampers that automatically adjust their stiffness based on road conditions. Though the large and heavy Atto 8 is no sportscar through corners, it’s not too bad and the intelligent suspension stiffens up to prevent excessive body roll.

It’s a great chassis and the car feels very solid, adding to the general refinement and silent operation. Switches between petrol and electric power occur seamlessly, with no jerks.

The Atto 8 has good visibility and is an easy steer, but at 5,040m in length it is tricky to squeeze into bays even with its parking cameras.

Despite the car’s hefty 2.3-tonne weight, the propulsion power of the hybrid system is up to the task. It’s a swift and mostly silent performer with quick off-the-mark acceleration. There are various road and off-road driving modes and though the two-wheel-drive Atto 8 hasn’t any off-road ambitions, the raised 184mm ground clearance is practical.

The third row is ideal for children but can take adults at a push. (DENIS DROPPA)

The driver can select a pure EV mode with up to 75km of claimed electric range, or choose the HEV setting which uses a mix of petrol and electric power. It is also possible to set the level of battery charge to stay at a certain minimum percentage, depending on how the vehicle is used.

The car self-charges while driving but can also be juiced up at home or at public AC chargers at up to 11kW.

The tester averaged 7.7l/100km in a mix of urban and freeway driving, a creditable figure for a big car. For daily commutes that fall within the quoted 75km electric range, the car could cost nothing in fuel bills.

The Atto 8 will get nearly 900km to a tank, so there are no range anxiety issue as with a full EV.

Verdict

The BYD Atto 8 has luxury, plug-in hybrid efficiency and one of the most comfortable rides in the seven-seat SUV market, though there are rivals that offer better power and lower prices in the very competitive segment.

BYD Atto 8 vs rivals

Ford Everest 2.0 SiT Active, 125kW/405Nm - R825,000;

Chery Tiggo 9 1.5T CSH PHEV Pinnacle, 280kW/610Nm - R839,900;

Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-T6 VX, 150kW/500Nm - R879,600;

Isuzu MU-X 3.0 TD LSE, 140kW/450Nm - R886,800;

Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi EX+, 148kW/ 440Nm - R999,995;

BYD Atto 8 DM-i, 205kW/315Nm - R1,059,900 ;

; Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6T hybrid Elite AWD, 175kW/367Nm - R1,249,900;

Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Plus Dark, 183kW/350Nm - R1,555,500.

Business Day